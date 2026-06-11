Laguindingan, Bohol airports surpass 1-M passengers

Aboitiz InfraCapital Airports (AIC Airports) handled more than one million domestic passengers at Laguindingan International Airport and Bohol-Panglao International Airport in the first quarter, highlighting the growing role of regional gateways in driving tourism, business travel, and economic activity outside Metro Manila.
The airport operator reported that the two gateways served a combined 1.02 million domestic travelers from January to March, reflecting sustained demand for inter-island connectivity and regional travel.
Strong driver of growth
“Domestic travel continues to be a strong driver of growth for Aboitiz InfraCapital Airports, as well as in the communities where we are located. The sustained demand we are seeing at both Laguindingan and Bohol-Panglao International Airports reflects the enduring value of regional connectivity and the growing confidence of travelers exploring opportunities, destinations, and experiences across the country,” said Rafael M. Aboitiz, vice president and head of airports business of AIC.
Laguindingan International Airport, the country’s seventh-busiest gateway, accounted for the larger share of passenger traffic with 616,661 domestic travelers during the quarter. The airport serves as Northern Mindanao’s primary aviation hub, connecting the region to Manila, Cebu, Davao and Iloilo.
A leading tourism destination
Bohol-Panglao International Airport, meanwhile, welcomed more than 412,000 domestic passengers, benefiting from Bohol’s position as one of the country’s leading tourism destinations.
The airport recently secured an International Civil Aviation Organization Category 9 airport rescue and firefighting rating through a partnership with the Provincial Government of Bohol and the Bureau of Fire Protection, allowing it to accommodate larger wide-bodied aircraft.
The upgraded capability helped pave the way for Bohol-Panglao’s first charter flight from Narita, Japan, strengthening the province’s international tourism prospects.
Visa-free entry for Chinese visitors
Governor Erico Aristotle “Aris” Aumentado said the airport has the potential to attract more foreign tourists and investors, particularly if Bohol participates in the Department of Foreign Affairs’ visa-free entry program for Chinese visitors.
AIC Airports said it remains focused on expanding connectivity, improving passenger experience and supporting airline and tourism partners as demand for regional travel continues to grow.