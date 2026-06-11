Laguindingan, Bohol airports surpass 1-M passengers

A leading tourism destination

Bohol-Panglao International Airport, meanwhile, welcomed more than 412,000 domestic passengers, benefiting from Bohol’s position as one of the country’s leading tourism destinations.

The airport recently secured an International Civil Aviation Organization Category 9 airport rescue and firefighting rating through a partnership with the Provincial Government of Bohol and the Bureau of Fire Protection, allowing it to accommodate larger wide-bodied aircraft.

The upgraded capability helped pave the way for Bohol-Panglao’s first charter flight from Narita, Japan, strengthening the province’s international tourism prospects.

Visa-free entry for Chinese visitors

Governor Erico Aristotle “Aris” Aumentado said the airport has the potential to attract more foreign tourists and investors, particularly if Bohol participates in the Department of Foreign Affairs’ visa-free entry program for Chinese visitors.

AIC Airports said it remains focused on expanding connectivity, improving passenger experience and supporting airline and tourism partners as demand for regional travel continues to grow.