Aboitiz airports top 1 million domestic passengers in Q1

"Domestic travel continues to be a strong driver of growth for Aboitiz InfraCapital Airports, as well as in the communities where we are located. The sustained demand we are seeing at both Laguindingan and Bohol-Panglao International Airports reflects the enduring value of regional connectivity and the growing confidence of travelers exploring opportunities, destinations, and experiences across the country,” said AIC Vice President and Head of Airports Business Rafael M. Aboitiz.

Bohol-Panglao recently secured an International Civil Aviation Organization Category 9 airport rescue and firefighting rating, allowing it to accommodate larger wide-body aircraft.

The airport also welcomed its first charter flight from Narita, Japan, as local officials push for expanded international connectivity and tourism growth.

AIC Airports said it continues to pursue airport upgrades and route development initiatives to strengthen connectivity and support regional economic growth.