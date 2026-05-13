Philippine festivals get tourism boost through expanded airport links

Among the key gateways is Mactan-Cebu International Airport, which serves travelers heading to events such as the Sinulog Festival and Kadaugan sa Mactan in Cebu, while also acting as a transfer hub for destinations like Puerto Princesa in Palawan.

The company also highlighted the Bolibongkingking Festival in Loboc, Bohol, set on May 23 to 24, which honors the Virgen de Guadalupe de Extremadura through traditional dances and indigenous music. Travelers may access the event through Bohol-Panglao International Airport.

In Northern Mindanao, the Higalaay Festival in Cagayan de Oro will feature month-long cultural activities, trade fairs and religious celebrations culminating on Aug. 28. The city is accessible through Laguindingan International Airport.

Meanwhile, Puerto Princesa’s Baragatan Festival, scheduled from June 12 to 22, will showcase street dancing, pageants and local trade fairs as part of Palawan’s founding anniversary celebration.

Aboitiz InfraCapital Airports CEO Athanasios Titonis said the company aims to make cultural destinations more accessible through improved connectivity.

“Travel is increasingly driven by a desire for meaningful connection, and our role is to bridge the gap between the traveler and the vibrant communities we serve,” Titonis said.

He added that improving airport connectivity allows travelers to spend more time experiencing local culture and heritage across different regions of the Philippines.