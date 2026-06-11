Damn the torpedoes, dear senators?

In the context of the Senate’s recent turmoil, however, the phrase takes on a troubling irony. It evokes leaders pressing ahead with their political objectives while paying little attention to the institutional consequences and the welfare of the very people entrusted with keeping the Senate functioning.

In war, such determination may inspire victory. In politics, it can become recklessness when leaders pursue factional interests without regard for the institutions they are sworn to serve and protect. When political conflict escalates to hostility and violence, the damage goes beyond wounded reputations and threatens the institution itself.

The recent upheavals unfolded with breathtaking speed. Leadership disputes, shifting alliances, public accusations, and the shocking shooting incident within the Senate complex dominated national attention. What is regarded as the nation’s chamber of statesmanship began to resemble a bar where brawls break out rather than a forum for reasoned deliberation.

The casualties are not merely reputational. The May incidents diminished the dignity of the Senate and destroyed public confidence in one of the country’s most important democratic institutions. Every public quarrel reinforces the perception that personal ambitions and factional interests have overtaken statesmanship and patriotism. Every day that the conflict continues deepens the frustration of citizens who expect their leaders to focus on inflation, jobs, education, public safety, and national security.

Perhaps the most overlooked victims of this continuing drama are the thousands of Senate employees who faithfully serve the institution regardless of which faction occupies the leadership.

These career personnel did not participate in the leadership struggles. They did not choose sides in the political battles. Their mission remains unchanged. They support legislative work, assist committees, process documents, maintain the facilities, and ensure continuity amid uncertainty.

Yet prolonged instability inevitably creates anxiety. Questions about assignments, budgets, morale, and institutional direction affect employees who simply wish to perform their duties and serve the public. The shooting incident introduced concerns about safety that few could have imagined within the halls of an institution regarded as a sanctuary of public service. Despite these challenges, Senate employees continue to serve with professionalism, loyalty and dedication.

As the saying goes, the ship does not sink because of the water around it. It sinks because of the water that gets in it. The Senate’s greatest danger today may not come from outside criticism but from the divisions within.

Scripture reminds us that “the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong.” Success is achieved not by rushing forward recklessly but through wisdom, prudence and restraint.