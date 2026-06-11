Chavit Singson arrested for Cyberlibel in QC

Authorities detailed that the warrant of arrest was based on a violation of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 that was released by the Vigan City Regional Trial Court Branch 21.

The warrant was dated 10 June and issued by Judge Marie Gene Cecille Umali.

Following his arrest, the former politician was said to have posted bail amounting to ₱60,000 at the Eastwood Police Station 12.

The details surrounding the complaint that led to the 84-year old's arrest are yet to be fully disclosed by authorities.