Philippine National Police Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Monday said his men have arrested over fifty rowdy rallyists, with some of them over vandalism and other national and local laws violations.

"We have reason to effect an arrest. They were accosted because of violations of ordinances and special laws, particularly RA 9003, PD 880 and local ordinances, lalo na yung pagtatakip ng mukha. Bawal yung pagtatakip ng mukha, lalo na yung nangyari nung September last year. Ayaw nating payagan na sila pa ay magpatuloy na maggulo sa kalsada at maapektuhan yung tahimik na nagpoprotesta," Nartatez told Camp Crame reporters who accompanied him in inspecting his troops at the Commonwealth Avenue near the Batasan Pambansa complex where President Bongbong Marcos Jr. will deliver his State of the Nation Address.