Barzaga posts bail after surrendering amid cyberlibel cases

Barzaga faces eight counts of violating the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012. The charges stem from complaints filed by businessman Enrique Razon, Antipolo Representative Ronaldo Puno and Manila Representative Rolando Valeriano.

The legal action follows claims made by Barzaga alleging that members of the National Unity Party received bribes from Razon to support former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Under Philippine law, cyberlibel is classified as a violation of Section 4(c) of Republic Act 10175. Barzaga remains free while the legal proceedings continue.