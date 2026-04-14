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Barzaga posts bail after surrendering amid cyberlibel cases

CAVITE Fourth District Representative Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga
CAVITE Fourth District Representative Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga
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Cavite Fourth District Representative Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga was released late Monday evening after posting bail for multiple counts of cyberlibel.

The lawmaker surrendered to the Dasmariñas Component City Police Station at approximately 6 p.m. Monday following the issuance of an arrest warrant by a Makati court.

CAVITE Fourth District Representative Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga
Barzaga released after posting bail over cyberlibel charges

Barzaga faces eight counts of violating the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012. The charges stem from complaints filed by businessman Enrique Razon, Antipolo Representative Ronaldo Puno and Manila Representative Rolando Valeriano.

The legal action follows claims made by Barzaga alleging that members of the National Unity Party received bribes from Razon to support former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Under Philippine law, cyberlibel is classified as a violation of Section 4(c) of Republic Act 10175. Barzaga remains free while the legal proceedings continue.

Kiko Barzaga cyberlibel case Philippines
Enrique Razon bribery allegation cyberlibel
Cybercrime Prevention Act RA 10175 charges

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