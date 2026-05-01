NBI confirms arrest of Jay Sonza over cyber libel case

“If necessary, we will send him to a doctor,” Matibag said.

Meanwhile, the warrant of arrest was issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Pasay for cyber libel under Article 353 of the Revised Penal Code of the Philippines, which served as the basis for his arrest, according to Matibag.

“A libel is a public and malicious imputation of a crime, or of a vice or defect, real or imaginary, or any act, omission, condition, status, or circumstance tending to cause the dishonor, discredit, or contempt of a natural or juridical person,” the law states.

Matibag revealed that the arrest warrant stated that the case is not bailable, as the recommended amount of bail is usually issued by the court.

“This needs to be clarified because from my point of view as a lawyer, there are charges that can be non-bailable and there are crimes that should be bailable,” Matibag said in Filipino.

Matibag said that due to the Labor Day holiday, court proceedings will resume on Monday.