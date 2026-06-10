Thousands of aftershocks hit Sarangani, tsunami confirmed in coastal areas

As of 8:00 a.m. on 10 June, a total of 2,067 aftershocks had been recorded, with 538 plotted and 48 felt aftershocks, with a magnitude range between 1.2 and 6.4, indicating continued seismic activity following the mainshock.

Meanwhile, the Department of Science and Technology - Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-PHIVOLCS) also issued an immediate tsunami warning on Monday, citing model scenarios that projected wave heights exceeding one meter in enclosed bays and straits.

Alongside this, a tsunami activity was confirmed by PHIVOLCS Sea Level Monitoring Stations before the warning was subsequently canceled in updated advisories.

The recorded wave heights were at 1.48 meters in Kiamba, Sarangani; 0.84 meters in Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat; 0.48 meters in Maasim, Sarangani; 0.25 meters in Zamboanga City; 0.21 meters in Mati City, Davao Oriental; and 0.09 meters in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur.

The readings confirmed localized tsunamies across multiple coastal communities in the southern area.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, as emergency response efforts and damage assessments remain ongoing across affected regions.