Magnitude 7.0 quake strikes near GenSan; tsunami warning raised

The epicenter was located near Sarangani, approximately 13 kilometers south-southwest of General Santos City in southern Mindanao. The tremor was felt across several parts of Mindanao and nearby areas.

According to PHIVOLCS, the following intensities were recorded:

Intensity VII: General Santos City; Koronadal City (South Cotabato); Santa Maria (Davao Occidental)

Intensity VI: Palimbang and Senator Ninoy Aquino, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity V: Davao City; Kidapawan City; Carmen, Cotabato; Bagumbayan, Kalamansig, and President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat; Sibuco and Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte

Intensity IV: Mati City, Davao Oriental, and parts of Zamboanga Sibugay and Davao Oriental

Intensity III: Butuan City and nearby areas in Surigao del Norte and Zamboanga del Norte

Intensity II: Several areas in the Zamboanga Peninsula and parts of Leyte and Southern Leyte

A tsunami advisory was also issued.

PHIVOLCS said damage is expected due to the earthquake's strength and warned that aftershocks are likely.

As the situation develops, emergency services across Mindanao remain on standby to assess damage and respond to affected communities.