Sarangani aftershock count rises to 183 following magnitude 7.8 earthquake

A total of one hundred eighty-three aftershocks have been recorded on Monday, following the magnitude 7.8 offshore earthquake near Sarangani, according to monitoring data from the General Santos Seismic Station and Don Marcelino Seismic Station.
59 aftershocks have been located, and nine were felt by residents, with reported magnitudes ranging from 1.3 to 6.7.
Authorities said seismic activity continues to be closely monitored as aftershocks persist across affected areas.
Residents are also urged to stay alert for possible stronger shocks, follow official alerts, and avoid entering buildings that may have sustained structural damage from the earthquake.