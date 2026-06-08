SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

Sarangani aftershock count rises to 183 following magnitude 7.8 earthquake

Sarangani aftershock count rises to 183 following magnitude 7.8 earthquake
Photo from PHIVOLCS
Published on

A total of one hundred eighty-three aftershocks have been recorded on Monday, following the magnitude 7.8 offshore earthquake near Sarangani, according to monitoring data from the General Santos Seismic Station and Don Marcelino Seismic Station.

Sarangani aftershock count rises to 183 following magnitude 7.8 earthquake
Magnitude 7.0 quake strikes near GenSan; tsunami warning raised
Sarangani aftershock count rises to 183 following magnitude 7.8 earthquake
Powerful magnitude 7 earthquake hits Mindanao

59 aftershocks have been located, and nine were felt by residents, with reported magnitudes ranging from 1.3 to 6.7.

Authorities said seismic activity continues to be closely monitored as aftershocks persist across affected areas.

Residents are also urged to stay alert for possible stronger shocks, follow official alerts, and avoid entering buildings that may have sustained structural damage from the earthquake.

Sarangani
Mindanao Quake
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph