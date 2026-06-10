Provincial government discuss Sani Puwersa Zambales at Q2 joint meeting

The meeting was held at the Balin Sambali in the capitol town of Iba, Zambales on 9 June 2026, with the aim of discussing programs and initiatives on peace, security and safety of the province, including the Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Campaign (JPSCC) Operation Plan Sanib Puwersa Zambales.

Governor Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr. said, “We must really have our own direction considering the situations at the national level. We have to look out for our own welfare. What we can do, especially to our local chief executives, is to provide good governance because, through good governance, we are actually making solutions to these problems.”

The governor said that aside from Sanib Puwersa Zambales, the group also discussed crime prevention and law enforcement operations, road safety initiatives, stronger campaign against illegal activities, as well as fire prevention and public safety.

In the field of disaster preparedness and emergency response, the group discussed Basic Life Support Training and Basic Rope Rescue Training, as well as disaster preparedness from possible effects from the monsoon, El Niño, earthquakes, storms, landslides, and other calamities.

The group also discussed the importance of Emergency Operations Training for department heads of the provincial government and members of the PDRRMC, as well as utilizing the Mobile Command and Control Vehicle (MOCCOV) for faster response during emergencies.