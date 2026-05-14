DMW, LGUs push for expanded livelihood program for OFWs in Zambales

Aside from providing livelihood opportunities to OFWs, the activity also aims to uplift the lives of the families of the beneficiaries, boosting the campaign against illegal recruitment and human trafficking, as well as pushing for the protection of right of migrant workers.

DMW Undersecretary for Adjudication Services and Regional Operations Atty. Bernard P. Olalia, and DMW Region III Regional Director Atty. Marion S. Sevilla led the activity, along with Provincial PESO Manager Mor O. Lim.

Also present were Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) representative Arvin Fabian, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) representative Franklin M. Macasaquit, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Regional Director Redina C. Manlapaz, OFW Hospital representative Dr. Servando S. Simangan, and the League of Municipalities of Zambales.

“Hangad ng Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ng Zambales, katuwang ang Department of Migrant Workers, iba’t ibang inter-agency partners, at mga munisipalidad, na mabigyan ng mas magandang kinabukasan at karagdagang oportunidad ang mga returning OFWs sa pamamagitan ng mga programang inilaan para sa kanila,” Governor Ebdane said.

ELPOR is a specialized program by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in partnership with the Provincial Government of Zambales, designed to provide livelihood grants, starter kits, and business training to returning OFWs. It aims to help beneficiaries, especially distressed or repatriated workers, establish sustainable income sources and successfully reintegrate into the local economy.