Mindanao quake leaves father mourning wife, two children

According to relatives, a portion of the house collapsed, trapping Roldan's wife and two children. Despite efforts by family members and neighbors to rescue them, they did not survive. Another child was rushed to the hospital but was later declared dead on arrival.

A video shared on social media captured the aftermath of the tragedy, showing Roldan beside his family as an aftershock shook the neighborhood, forcing nearby residents to seek safety once again.

His sister, Juanita, said the family is still struggling to come to terms with the loss while coping with the destruction left by the earthquake.

With electricity unavailable in their community following the disaster, she turned to social media to seek assistance for funeral expenses and other immediate needs. She asked those willing to help to coordinate with her directly to verify any donation requests.

As relief operations continue across the quake-hit areas of Mindanao, stories like the Dante family's underscore the human cost of the disaster and the long road to recovery facing many survivors.

While financial assistance cannot ease their grief, relatives hope the support of the community will help the family lay their loved ones to rest with dignity and begin rebuilding their lives.