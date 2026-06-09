Mindanao quake, the day after

Death toll rising

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said the death toll climbed to 38 after additional bodies were recovered.

OCD spokesperson Junie Castillo said search, rescue, and relief operations remain in full swing, with inter-agency teams working to reach isolated communities.

He said 32,926 families or about 145,000 individuals across 163 barangays have been affected.

“The most significant damage was recorded in Regions 11 and 12, particularly in General Santos City and Sarangani province,” he said.

Patients treated in tents

Doctors treated patients in makeshift tents under the scorching sun Tuesday, including assisting a young mother who gave birth outdoors.

More than 450 people were injured, while four remain missing. Some areas in Sarangani are still accessible only by helicopter as aftershocks continue to slow operations.

“There are still aftershocks, so rescuers are very cautious,” said regional civil defense chief Rodrigo Sosmena.

Hospitals outside General Santos have moved patients outdoors due to structural damage, while landslides in Glan buried at least 13 people and forced dozens to be treated outside facilities.

Road damage and a collapsed bridge have cut off some communities, with officials warning access could take days.

Search and recovery operations continue, while Coast Guard units are also searching waters for missing persons. Tsunami warnings have since been lifted.

Tsunami warning lifted

Tsunami waves up to 1.4 meters flooded coastal communities in Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani, prompting evacuations across nine Mindanao provinces.

The highest wave was recorded in Kiamba at 7:37 a.m., while one-meter waves hit Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat. Videos showed flooded homes and fishing boats swept inland.

Phivolcs initially warned of waves up to three meters, prompting mass evacuations, while alerts were also issued in several Pacific countries.

The warning was lifted Tuesday, though authorities continue to caution against aftershocks of up to magnitude 6.1.

Residents are advised to avoid damaged buildings, landslide zones, and coastal areas until declared safe.

3,693 personnel deployed

The government has deployed 3,693 personnel from the AFP, PNP, Coast Guard, and Bureau of Fire Protection, along with 115 assets for rescue and relief operations, OCD said.

P70-B rehab funds

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said nearly P70 billion in 2026 funds are available for reconstruction and local government recovery, including P20 billion in disaster response funds and P50 billion under the Local Government Support Fund.

267 schools damaged

DepEd reported damage to 267 public schools and 1,391 classrooms, including nearly 200 destroyed. Classes remain suspended in affected areas while learning continuity measures are rolled out.

DSWD aid

The DSWD has released over P4.23 million in aid, including cash assistance to injured patients, and has prepositioned 1.1 million food packs for ongoing relief operations.

OVP support

The OVP deployed a food truck in General Santos City to feed around 150 frontliners conducting round-the-clock search and rescue operations near a collapsed building.