LRT-1 offers free rides on Independence Day

In a post through their Facebook page, LRMC stated that its “Libreng Sakay” initiative was going to be scheduled during rush hours from 7:00 am to 9:00 am in the morning and from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the afternoon.

The railway agency expressed that the free rides were meant to allow the public to participate in any activities that may take place as part of holiday.

For Beep card holders, the agency said that they would be able to proceed through the Automated Fare Collection System (AFCS) as usual and can expect that no amount would be deducted from their load.

On the other hand, passengers that would be utilizing Single Journey Tickets are advised to proceed to teller booths where they could claim free tickets.

The LRMC also noted that operations during the said day would follow their holiday operating schedule with the first train leaving from either station ends at 5:00 am while the last trains are expected to depart between 9:30 pm to 9:45 pm.