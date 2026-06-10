LRT-1 offers free rides on Independence Day

In an advisory issued Wednesday, LRMC said passengers can ride for free from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., allowing more Filipinos to participate in Independence Day activities and visit historical and cultural landmarks across Metro Manila.

The company noted that the LRT-1 route passes through several key heritage sites and cultural destinations, making public transportation more accessible during the national holiday.

Passengers using beep™ stored-value cards only need to tap their cards at the Automated Fare Collection System gates as usual, with no fare deducted during the free ride periods.

"Ticket Vending Machines will only process Stored Value Card initial purchases and top-up transactions," LRMC said.

Meanwhile, commuters using Single Journey Tickets will be directed to station teller booths to receive free tickets.

LRMC also announced that LRT-1 will operate on a holiday schedule.

The first trains will depart Dr. Santos Station and Fernando Poe Jr. Station at 5:00 a.m., while the last trips are scheduled at 9:30 p.m. from Dr. Santos Station and 9:45 p.m. from Fernando Poe Jr. Station.

The free ride program forms part of LRMC's annual participation in the country's Independence Day observance, aimed at encouraging commuters to explore Metro Manila's historic sites and join national celebrations.