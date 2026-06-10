Las Piñas buy-bust nets high-value suspect with 106g of shabu, firearm

The suspect, identified by the alias “Bossing,” was collared at around 12:47 a.m. along Emerald Street after allegedly transacting with a poseur-buyer in an entrapment operation conducted by the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of the Las Piñas City Police Station.

Police said the operation yielded about 106.59 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated standard drug price of ₱724,812, alongside a .380 caliber pistol with ammunition.

Authorities said the volume of drugs recovered elevates the suspect’s classification to a high-value individual, suggesting involvement in distribution rather than street-level possession.

The suspect now faces charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which cover the sale, delivery, and possession of illegal drugs.

Police said the arrest followed a controlled transaction that led operatives to the suspect’s alleged stash, resulting in the recovery of multiple sachets and a knot-tied plastic bag containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu.

Law enforcement officials said the seizure of over 100 grams of shabu underscores continuing efforts to disrupt supply chains in southern Metro Manila, where bulk quantities of the drug are often linked to wider distribution networks rather than local consumption alone.

“Our localized operations continue to yield significant results by neutralizing high-value targets,” said PBGEN Glenn Oliver C. Cinco, director of the Southern Police District.