Undercover sting nets suspected shabu

Reports said that the raid was carried out by the Southern Police District’s drug enforcement unit, alongside district intelligence officers and local city police.

Police identified the arrested suspects as alias Emer, alias Jerick and alias Leonardo. All three are listed as high-value individuals on the district’s anti-drug watchlist.

Investigators said operatives recovered three plastic bags containing about 200 grams of suspected shabu. Police also seized a mobile phone, a genuine P1,000 bill used as marked money, and 99 pieces of counterfeit bills used to simulate a larger cash payout.

The inventory and marking of the evidence were conducted at the scene in the presence of the suspects, local village officials, and media witnesses, as required by Philippine anti-drug laws.

Emer faces charges for the sale of illegal drugs, while Jerick and Leonardo face charges for illegal drug possession under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The confiscated substances were transferred to the Philippine National Police Forensic Unit for laboratory testing. The suspects remain in custody ahead of the formal filing of charges with the Las Piñas City Prosecutor’s Office.