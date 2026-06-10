BingoPlus backs inaugural Philippine ADT Open in Tarlac

The US$100,000 event is part of the Asian Development Tour (ADT), the official feeder circuit of the Asian Tour, and marks another step in promoting the Philippines as a destination for international golf competitions.

Leading the field is Singapore's Nicklaus Chiam, the current ADT Order of Merit leader, alongside fellow tour winners Amarin Kraivixien of Thailand and India's Pukhraj Singh Gill.

Filipino veterans Angelo Que and Sean Ramos will spearhead the local campaign under the tournament's theme, "From Local Talent to National Pride."

The tournament will feature 82 ADT professionals, 30 players from the National Golf Association of the Philippines, six members of the Philippine National Team and 14 invited golfers.

The top two Filipino finishers will earn guaranteed spots in the 2026 BingoPlus Philippine Open, part of The International Series, scheduled for November.

Organizers have also opened the four-day tournament to the public free of charge from 17 to 20 June.

The event is supported by BingoPlus, the flagship digital entertainment platform of DigiPlus Interactive Corp., as part of its efforts to help elevate Philippine golf on the regional and international stage.