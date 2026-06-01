BingoPlus and ADT partner for 2026 Philippine ADT Open at Luisita

Featuring a USD 100,000 prize pool, the event offers a key opportunity for local competitors, as the top two Filipino finishers will receive automatic entries into the 2026 BingoPlus Philippine Open.

The tournament field is set to feature 132 players, consisting of 82 from the ADT, 30 from the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP), six from the Philippine national team, and 14 tournament invitees.

Following last year's International Series Philippines, AB Leisure Exponent, Inc. President Jasper Vicencio noted that the event will showcase how the country's top golfers compare against international players at Luisita.

“I’m truly grateful for the ADT for coming to terms with this partnership with BingoPlus, seeing as how our organizations are aligned from top to bottom in ensuring that the world’s best golfers have consistent avenues to ply their craft,” Vicencio said.

“With BingoPlus already getting its feet wet in golf and DigiPlus already a longtime supporter of Philippine sports, including the PBA, PVL, and the 2025 International Series Philippines, this partnership with the ADT puts us in a position to do better in the field of grassroots sports development,” he continued.

“We believe in transforming entertainment for good, and that is what will happen here at the BingoPlus ADT Philippine Open, where our golfers can go from local talent to national pride, so I’m really excited to see how this tournament unfolds.”

The tournament serves as the ADT’s sixth event this season, marking the tour's return to the country following last year's ADT Players Championship.

“The Philippines is such a big contributor to Asian golf, with great players and great golf courses, so it was important to make sure we returned here this season,” said ADT General Manager Ken Kudo.

“We thank Luisita Golf and Country Club for hosting one of our events for the second successive season, and we thank BingoPlus for becoming title sponsor.”

Admission to the 2026 BingoPlus Philippine ADT Open will be free to the public throughout the four-day event.