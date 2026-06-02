Nartatez's ratings reflect rebuilding of public trust

The PNP has not always inspired this level of confidence. The institution carries the burden of controversies that eroded public trust and took years to overcome. What Nartatez has sought to do, quietly and methodically, is rebuild that trust the only way it can truly be restored: through performance.

Not promises. Not press releases. Performance.

Culture flows from the top. Under Nartatez, the values being projected are professionalism, seriousness of purpose, and commitment to public service. When those values are consistently demonstrated by leadership, they tend to influence the rest of the organization. The survey suggests that may be occurring within the PNP today.

None of this exists in a vacuum. Peace and order are not simply background conditions; they are prerequisites for growth. Communities do not thrive and investors do not come where people do not feel safe. As the Marcos administration pushes its development agenda, effective policing becomes not only a governance issue but also an economic one.

A strong survey score, however, is an affirmation, not a finish line.

Sustaining public trust requires something more difficult than achieving favorable ratings. It demands consistency, integrity, and a daily commitment to service, even when public attention has shifted elsewhere.

It also requires recognizing that Nartatez does not carry the burden alone. Behind the numbers are thousands of police officers performing difficult and often thankless work across the country. Their actions either reinforce or undermine the direction set by leadership.

That many appear to be reinforcing it speaks to how effectively Nartatez has communicated his priorities throughout the ranks.

Ultimately, the public judges institutions not by promises but by results. The survey suggests that many Filipinos believe they are seeing those results.

In public service, that remains the only validation that truly matters — and perhaps the strongest argument for what principled leadership can accomplish, even within institutions that have previously given the public reason to doubt.

For now, Nartatez appears to be making that case one day at a time.