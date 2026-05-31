Nartatez welcomes strong trust, performance ratings

The survey, conducted by RPMD Foundation Inc. from 1 to 8 April 2026 among 5,000 respondents nationwide, showed that Nartatez received an overall governance score of 78.8 percent, a trust rating of 78.5 percent, and a performance rating of 79.1 percent.

Nartatez said the results reflect public approval of the Philippine National Police's peace and order initiatives and ongoing reforms under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr..

“The recent governance and trust ratings are a welcome affirmation of the hard work of every police officer in the field. This is not a personal achievement but a reflection of the collective efforts of the Philippine National Police in serving the public with integrity and professionalism,” he said.

The PNP chief added that the survey results underscore the organization's responsibility to sustain public confidence as reform programs expand across local police units and community engagement efforts continue nationwide.

“We thank the public for their trust. We take this as a continuing responsibility to improve our service, strengthen accountability, and ensure that every police action reflects fairness, respect for human rights, and genuine public service,” he said.

The PNP leadership said it would continue focusing on community policing programs and stronger accountability mechanisms to maintain public trust and institutional credibility.

Nartatez also directed police units to intensify barangay-level engagement and strengthen internal disciplinary measures to translate positive survey results into long-term improvements in police performance.