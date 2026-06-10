Army presses search, rescue operations in Mindanao quake zones

An 18-member Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Team conducted operations at a collapsed supermarket in Barangay Calumpang, General Santos City, where authorities are searching for reported missing persons.

In a separate operation, Army troops and other responders carried out the air casualty evacuation of four rescued residents from Balut Island at the southern tip of Davao Occidental.

The Army said it has deployed around 253 personnel to General Santos City and other affected areas, while another 607 personnel remain on standby for possible deployment.

The Office of Civil Defense has designated the Armed Forces of the Philippines as the lead agency for search and rescue operations following the powerful earthquake.

The Philippine Army said it continues to work closely with national government agencies and local government units to ensure coordinated search and rescue efforts in collapsed structures and the delivery of assistance to displaced families.