BTS gets checked with global tour merch

Nike has joined forces with pop sensation BTS to unveil a new collaborative merchandise line alongside a Nike By You customization experience tied to the group’s BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG.'

The partnership brings together fashion, music and self-expression through two key offerings: an interactive design experience and a limited tour merch collection inspired by BTS’ artistic journey and global influence.

The Nike By You program will feature 10 exclusive BTS-inspired designs that fans can apply to select Nike apparel and tote bags. The graphics combine bold visual forms, fluid movement, and subtle typography elements that reflect the evolution of BTS’ music and creative identity. Some designs also highlight symbolic references such as the number seven, representing the seven-member group, along with musical notation-inspired details that nod to their global sound.