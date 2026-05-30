BTS gets checked with global tour merch

Nike has joined forces with pop sensation BTS to unveil a new collaborative merchandise line alongside a Nike By You customization experience tied to the group’s BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG.'
The partnership brings together fashion, music and self-expression through two key offerings: an interactive design experience and a limited tour merch collection inspired by BTS’ artistic journey and global influence.
The Nike By You program will feature 10 exclusive BTS-inspired designs that fans can apply to select Nike apparel and tote bags. The graphics combine bold visual forms, fluid movement, and subtle typography elements that reflect the evolution of BTS’ music and creative identity. Some designs also highlight symbolic references such as the number seven, representing the seven-member group, along with musical notation-inspired details that nod to their global sound.
Alongside this, Nike x BTS tour merchandise will roll out a curated selection of items including T-shirts, a hoodie, and a Korea-exclusive cap. The pieces are designed with a balance of modern edge and timeless style, offering fans wearable expressions of support during the tour and beyond.
At the core of the collaboration is a shared theme of legacy and progression, celebrating both BTS’ past achievements and their forward-looking vision. The collection also draws from the group’s cultural roots, blending identity-driven design with contemporary streetwear aesthetics.
The Nike By You experience will launch on 1 June at select Nike stores across cities including Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, Delhi and Taguig, with additional global rollouts following in London, Paris, Toronto, and major cities across Asia and beyond.
Meanwhile, Nike x BTS tour merch will begin releasing on 12 June in Seoul and Tokyo, followed by drops in key cities including the United States, Europe, and Southeast Asia, aligning with the concert stops.
Full availability will vary per location, with details to be announced closer to each release date.