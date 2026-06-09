Senate majority to donate one month's salary for quake victims

In a Facebook post, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said the donation is intended to help communities facing the difficult task of rescue, relief, rebuilding and recovery. "As a personal contribution to the relief effort, members of the Senate New Majority are prepared to donate one month of our salary to help support affected communities," she said.

Hontiveros also called on members of the minority bloc to join the initiative, saying the disaster presents an opportunity for the Senate to rise above political differences. "This is a moment when the Senate, whatever its internal divisions, can still speak through one act of shared compassion," she said.