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Senate majority to donate one month's salary for quake victims

In an interview on Tuesday, Sen. JV Ejercito questioned the cancellation of the Senate session, saying minority senators were left waiting for hours without prior notice from the majority bloc. Ejercito said the minority believes the no-show was less about asserting Senate independence and more a reaction to the arrest of Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, arguing that the chamber should have proceeded with its constitutional duty to hold session.
In an interview on Tuesday, Sen. JV Ejercito questioned the cancellation of the Senate session, saying minority senators were left waiting for hours without prior notice from the majority bloc. Ejercito said the minority believes the no-show was less about asserting Senate independence and more a reaction to the arrest of Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, arguing that the chamber should have proceeded with its constitutional duty to hold session.Kiko Pangilinan FB Post
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Members of the Senate's new majority bloc will donate one month's salary to support families and communities affected by the devastating earthquake in Mindanao.

In an interview on Tuesday, Sen. JV Ejercito questioned the cancellation of the Senate session, saying minority senators were left waiting for hours without prior notice from the majority bloc. Ejercito said the minority believes the no-show was less about asserting Senate independence and more a reaction to the arrest of Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, arguing that the chamber should have proceeded with its constitutional duty to hold session.
Senate focuses on Mindanao quake response, eyes reconstruction funds
In an interview on Tuesday, Sen. JV Ejercito questioned the cancellation of the Senate session, saying minority senators were left waiting for hours without prior notice from the majority bloc. Ejercito said the minority believes the no-show was less about asserting Senate independence and more a reaction to the arrest of Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, arguing that the chamber should have proceeded with its constitutional duty to hold session.
Gatchalian vows aid, reconstruction support for Mindanao earthquake victims

In a Facebook post, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said the donation is intended to help communities facing the difficult task of rescue, relief, rebuilding and recovery. "As a personal contribution to the relief effort, members of the Senate New Majority are prepared to donate one month of our salary to help support affected communities," she said.

Hontiveros also called on members of the minority bloc to join the initiative, saying the disaster presents an opportunity for the Senate to rise above political differences. "This is a moment when the Senate, whatever its internal divisions, can still speak through one act of shared compassion," she said.

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