School head found slain on first day of classes

Police launched a hot pursuit operation and arrested two cousins, identified only as "Jan-jan," 22, and "Jun-jun," 18, in Sitio Sabang, Barangay Ginbalot-an, Sta. Rita, Samar. Authorities also recovered the victim's motorcycle, which investigators believe was used by the suspects as a getaway vehicle. Police Col. Ernesto Macasil said the investigation is ongoing to determine the motive behind the killing.

The Department of Education Regional Office VIII condemned the attack and expressed deep sorrow over Pardilan's death, calling for the swift administration of justice. "May this tragedy strengthen our shared efforts to build safer schools, peaceful communities, and an environment where educators can perform their duties without fear or harm," the agency said.