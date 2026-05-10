Pregnant teacher slain

According to police reports, Valencia and her husband were traveling in a convoy toward a bus station at the time of the shooting.

The husband told investigators that the suspects approached from their left side with their motorcycle lights turned off and opened fire.

Valencia sustained gunshot wounds to the left side of her body. She was initially rushed to a hospital in Bangued, Abra, before being transferred to a medical facility in Bantay, Ilocos Sur, where she was declared dead. Her husband was not reported injured.