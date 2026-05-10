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Pregnant teacher slain

A seven-months pregnant teacher was shot dead while riding a motorcycle with her husband in Tayum, Abra, leaving investigators searching for suspects and a motive. Learn what police have uncovered so far about the riding-in-tandem attack and the ongoing probe into this tragic killing.
A seven-months pregnant teacher was shot dead while riding a motorcycle with her husband in Tayum, Abra, leaving investigators searching for suspects and a motive. Learn what police have uncovered so far about the riding-in-tandem attack and the ongoing probe into this tragic killing.
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BAGUIO CITY — Authorities are searching for unidentified gunmen who shot and killed a pregnant schoolteacher Saturday night while she was riding on the back of her husband’s motorcycle.

Maria Elaine Besas Valencia was seven months pregnant when she was attacked at approximately 8 p.m. along the highway in Barangay Bumagcat. Valencia, a resident of Barangay Pawa in Lagangilang, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ilocos Sur.

A seven-months pregnant teacher was shot dead while riding a motorcycle with her husband in Tayum, Abra, leaving investigators searching for suspects and a motive. Learn what police have uncovered so far about the riding-in-tandem attack and the ongoing probe into this tragic killing.
Pregnant teacher dies in Abra shooting incident

According to police reports, Valencia and her husband were traveling in a convoy toward a bus station at the time of the shooting.

The husband told investigators that the suspects approached from their left side with their motorcycle lights turned off and opened fire.

Valencia sustained gunshot wounds to the left side of her body. She was initially rushed to a hospital in Bangued, Abra, before being transferred to a medical facility in Bantay, Ilocos Sur, where she was declared dead. Her husband was not reported injured.

A seven-months pregnant teacher was shot dead while riding a motorcycle with her husband in Tayum, Abra, leaving investigators searching for suspects and a motive. Learn what police have uncovered so far about the riding-in-tandem attack and the ongoing probe into this tragic killing.
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Investigators recovered four spent .45-caliber bullet shells at the scene.

Police said they have yet to determine a motive or identify the “riding-in-tandem” suspects involved in the killing. Local authorities have launched a follow-up investigation to track down the assailants.

gun violence pregnant teacher killing
riding in tandem shooting Philippines
Abra highway ambush case
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