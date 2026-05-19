Three CTG members arrested in Masbate for killing public school teacher

The operation led to the arrest of three accused individuals, all male, of legal age, and residents of Barangay Malibas in the town of Palanas, Masbate.

The arrested suspects, identified through their aliases “Abe,” “Rex,” and “Noy,” were apprehended by virtue of Warrants of Arrest for Murder issued by a Masbate court on November 20, 2025, with no recommended bail.

The police identified the suspects as CTG members operating under Komiteng Larangang Gerilya 1 South and Sub-Regional Committee 4 of the Bicol Regional Party Committee, under the command of alias “Ka Manong.”

The three were also listed as Regional and Provincial Most Wanted Persons in the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ monitoring records.

On May 12, 2026, operatives arrested alias “Abe” in Barangay San Isidro, Cataingan, Masbate, identified as the Number 8 Provincial Most Wanted Person of the Masbate Provincial Police Office.

On May 13, 2026, alias “Rex,” listed as the Number 3 Regional Most Wanted Person of Police Regional Office 5, was apprehended in Barangay Libtong, Cataingan, Masbate.

On May 14, 2026, joint operatives arrested alias “Noy” in Barangay Nabangig, Palanas, Masbate, tagged as the Number 4 Regional Most Wanted Person of Police Regional Office 5.

Investigation disclosed that on July 9, 2010, in Barangay Malibas, Palanas, Masbate, the accused, together with two other unidentified companions, allegedly conspired and used firearms in the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old public school teacher while the victim was on his way home.

“These CTG members evaded justice for years, but the law eventually caught up with them. The PNP will continue to pursue armed fugitives and terrorist-linked offenders wherever they hide. Hindi kami uurong laban sa mga grupong gumagamit ng dahas at pumapatay ng inosenteng sibilyan,” said PGEN Nartatez.

“The killing of a public school teacher is an attack against the community itself. Those who believe they can evade accountability through fear and violence are mistaken. Walang puwang ang terorismo at armadong kriminalidad sa ating lipunan, at mananagot ang lahat ng sangkot,” he added.