SC probes claims about ‘pork barrel’

The petitions were filed by the late Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, former Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, Caloocan Rep. Edgar Erice, Filipinos for Peace, and the Justice and Progress Movement Inc.

Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier pressed both petitioners and government lawyers on whether the funding mechanism complies with constitutional limits on Congress’ power over appropriations.

One of the more pointed exchanges came when Lazaro-Javier challenged the Lagman camp to substantiate its claim that Congress shifts projects from programmed appropriations to unprogrammed appropriations to make room for lawmakers’ preferred projects.

“You should have identified these items because you made that conclusion,” the justice told petitioners’ counsel Lorenzo Tañada, directing him to submit documentary evidence.

Lazaro-Javier also questioned the petitioners’ argument that projects placed under unprogrammed appropriations enjoy stronger funding assurances than those in the regular budget.

Solicitor General Darlene Marie Berberabe defended the mechanism, arguing that Congress merely identifies projects that may be funded if statutory triggers are met and funding sources become available.

Economist Solita “Winnie” Monsod, appearing as an amicus curiae, delivered one of the strongest criticisms of the system, describing Unprogrammed Appropriations as “a new form of pork barrel.”

“The Unprogrammed Appropriations is used as the vehicle for the pork barrel,” Monsod told the Court, arguing that the mechanism became a substitute for the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF), which the Supreme Court struck down in the landmark Belgica ruling in 2013.

Asked if the Court should invalidate the mechanism altogether, Monsod replied: “Yes,” noting that it would eliminate a major source of corruption.

Former Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas governor and Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno took a more measured view, saying that Unprogrammed Appropriations were necessary for foreign-assisted projects undergoing loan negotiations but that were expected to proceed within the fiscal year.

Diokno, however, criticized Congress for sharply reducing funding for major transport projects such as the Metro Manila Subway and the North-South Commuter Railway, saying that lawmakers effectively “created their own fiscal space” by reallocating funds.

Former Budget Secretary Florencio Abad questioned the current system, arguing that supplemental appropriations authorized by the Constitution offer a more transparent and accountable way of funding urgent needs.