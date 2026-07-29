Each week, 23 winners will receive a Regular Prestige Card. Five monthly winners, selected based on storytelling, originality, authenticity, and emotional impact, will each enjoy an overnight stay in a Deluxe Room with breakfast buffet for two at Café Ilang-Ilang.

At the end of the campaign, three grand prize winners will be chosen through an electronic raffle. The top prize is an overnight stay in the MacArthur Suite with breakfast buffet for six, while the second and third prizes are overnight stays in the Jose Rizal Suite and Gabriela Silang Suite, respectively, each with breakfast buffet for two.

"Through I Remember the Day, we invite our guests not only to relive their memories but also to create new ones with us," said Marvin Kim Tan, The Manila Hotel's vice president for sales and marketing.

"Every memento submitted becomes part of the hotel's continuing story, and we are deeply honored to have shared in our guests' most meaningful milestones and celebrations for the past 114 years," he added.

Since opening in 1912, The Manila Hotel has hosted generations of weddings, anniversaries, reunions, milestone celebrations, and memorable stays, cementing its place as one of the country's most iconic heritage hotels.