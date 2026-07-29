The Manila Hotel is marking its 114th anniversary with the launch of "I Remember the Day," a campaign inviting guests to share cherished memories and keepsakes from their visits to the country's first five-star hotel.
Running from 22 July to 31 December 2026, the campaign encourages participants to submit memorabilia such as photographs, wedding invitations, menus, or other mementos, along with the stories behind them.
Every verified submission will receive a digital Certificate of Appreciation and a promotional voucher. Depending on the type of keepsake submitted, participants may receive a 15 percent discount on accommodations based on the hotel's Best Available Rate or a 50 percent discount at Café Ilang-Ilang for groups of two to 10 diners.
Guests will also have the opportunity to win prizes through weekly, monthly, and grand raffle draws.
Each week, 23 winners will receive a Regular Prestige Card. Five monthly winners, selected based on storytelling, originality, authenticity, and emotional impact, will each enjoy an overnight stay in a Deluxe Room with breakfast buffet for two at Café Ilang-Ilang.
At the end of the campaign, three grand prize winners will be chosen through an electronic raffle. The top prize is an overnight stay in the MacArthur Suite with breakfast buffet for six, while the second and third prizes are overnight stays in the Jose Rizal Suite and Gabriela Silang Suite, respectively, each with breakfast buffet for two.
"Through I Remember the Day, we invite our guests not only to relive their memories but also to create new ones with us," said Marvin Kim Tan, The Manila Hotel's vice president for sales and marketing.
"Every memento submitted becomes part of the hotel's continuing story, and we are deeply honored to have shared in our guests' most meaningful milestones and celebrations for the past 114 years," he added.
Since opening in 1912, The Manila Hotel has hosted generations of weddings, anniversaries, reunions, milestone celebrations, and memorable stays, cementing its place as one of the country's most iconic heritage hotels.