Booking the past, preserving the future: Travel platform opens doors to heritage conservation

Called Our Heritage Homes, the platform is dedicated to showcasing, supporting, and safeguarding Asia’s cultural heritage. It brings together heritage property owners, heritage-led businesses, travelers, and local visitors who value place, history and local identity.

Called Our Heritage Homes, this platform is “dedicated to showcasing, supporting, and safeguarding Asia’s cultural heritage,” bringing “together heritage property and business owners, as well as travellers and local visitors who care about place, history and local identity.”

The company supports family-owned historic homes and heritage-related enterprises, believing that “these places are living expressions of culture that connect the past, present, and future.”

Our Heritage Homes helps property owners through listings, marketing strategies, bookings, funding opportunities and fundraising support. In the Philippines, it has partnered with close to a hundred property owners. As in other countries where it operates, a portion of each booking is reinvested into preservation, maintenance and restoration initiatives.

Among its Philippine listings are several heritage houses in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur, including Villa Angela, Grandpa’s Inn, and Hotel Felicidad; Carlinn Transient House in Sagada, Mountain Province; Casa Vallejo and Peredo’s Lodging House in Baguio City; La Casita Mercedes in Makati; a number of heritage houses in Taal, Batangas; Villanueva Ancestral House in Liliw, Laguna; Camiña Balay nga Bato in Iloilo City, Iloilo; Residencia Orlina and Dumaguete Seafront Hotel in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental; Balili Heritage House in Tagbilaran, Bohol; and Villanueva Heritage House in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte.

Its other listings include heritage properties in Ilocos Norte, Albay, Sorsogon, and Negros Occidental, among others.

With its progressive approach, the platform supports both in situ and transplanted heritage houses. It also includes properties inspired by traditional architecture, such as those in Doña Remedios Trinidad in Bulacan, as well as traditional T’boli houses in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato.

Through such efforts, Our Heritage Homes helps demonstrate that heritage preservation can be sustained not only through legislation and advocacy but also through responsible tourism, community participation, and continued use.