THE QUIET SIDE OF LA UNION

There are some resorts you book as a place to dump your stuff in, then leave to spend the day outside, and later return to sleep in. And there are others where you check in and never want to leave. Alesea Villas is the latter.

The Alesea Collection of private beach villas in La Union has three properties in its portfolio: Alesea Oeste (in San Fernando), Alesea Baroro, and Alesea Tammocalao (both in Bacnotan). We stayed in Tammocalao.