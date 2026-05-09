THE QUIET SIDE OF LA UNION

There are some resorts you book as a place to dump your stuff in, then leave to spend the day outside, and later return to sleep in. And there are others where you check in and never want to leave. Alesea Villas is the latter.
The Alesea Collection of private beach villas in La Union has three properties in its portfolio: Alesea Oeste (in San Fernando), Alesea Baroro, and Alesea Tammocalao (both in Bacnotan). We stayed in Tammocalao.
La Union has secured its reputation as a surfer’s haven, thanks to its consistent waves and favorable wind conditions, so there is a vibrant surfing culture. Nicknamed Elyu, the province has an area, particularly in the town of San Juan, to where tourists flock for its row of resorts, lively bar and restaurant scene and, of course, water activities. But if you prefer something more quiet, private and exclusive, any of the Alesea properties would be perfect.
Alesea Tammocalao is a private beachfront villa, which, upon first sight, looks like one of those modern white mansions you might spot in Malibu or Miami. The interiors have an all-white minimalist aesthetic, given warmth and softness with coastal-chic furniture, fixtures and furnishings. It almost feels like a blank canvas waiting for its guests to give it life and color.
The main house is a bungalow with three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a functional kitchen (with appliances and complete cooking/dining sets), dining and living room area, and a wide patio with a bar, barbecue grill, small pool, hot tub and direct access to the beach. The easement from the property’s low clear-panel fence to the shore is quite generous, so you’ll never have people walking right outside; it adds to the feeling of privacy. The house can accommodate four couples comfortably, plus an additional four to five persons on the couches, pullouts and floor mattresses.
There’s a detached spacious bedroom with two queen-size beds, a full bathroom, and its own mini patio with plunge pool. It also has a roofdeck lounge, where you can hang out for happy hour and to watch the spectacular sunsets.
It might be worth mentioning a few of the low-key luxury touches that I didn’t realize actually made a remarkable difference and left a positive impression — the Emma bed mattresses, Nespresso coffee machine and capsules, Malin+Goetz toiletries, Samsung 55-inch TV and high-speed wi-fi.
Our group spent four wonderful days here. I loved that it’s in a quiet part of town, with a wide beach that makes it feel like your own private paradise. It’s perfect for family vacations, big reunions, or barkada bonding. Or if you simply want to get away from your stressful city life, I highly recommend Alesea to unwind, de-stress, breathe fresh air, watch the sun set and just do nothing. Even just for a few days.
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For more information, go to www.alesea.co or follow @aleseacollection.