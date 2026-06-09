PhilMech inaugurates P69.49M rice processing systems in Misamis Oriental

Included in the rice processing system is a state-of-the-art multistage rice mill with a 2-3 ton per hour capacity and four recirculating dryers each with two units of drying capacities of 12 tons and 6 tons per hour.

The project aims to boost the productivity and efficiency of rice production while decreasing the postharvest losses thru the use of modern machineries and postharvest facilities.

The facility is expected to help improve the quality of harvest and increase the livelihood of the farmer beneficiaries thru a more efficient way of drying and processing of their harvested rice.

DA Regional Field Office X Executive Director Jose Apollo Y. Pacamalan, representatives from the local government of Gingoog City and the First District of Misamis Oriental were present during the inauguration.