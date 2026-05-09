Tanzania Agri Institute benchmarks at PhilMech

With the theme “Strengthening Global Ties: A Collaborative Benchmarking Initiative in Mechanization,” the activity included PHilMech presenting key accomplishments under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF), including the nationwide distribution of farm machinery, capacity-building programs for local government units and farmer cooperatives, and its procurement process for agricultural machinery.

Discussions also highlighted the implementation of the Rice Tariffication Law through RCEF, emphasizing PHilMech’s role in providing technical training and supporting mechanization service providers nationwide.

These efforts have contributed to reduced postharvest losses, improved labor efficiency, and increased farmers’ incomes.

The program featured technical presentations and hands-on demonstrations of equipment such as rice transplanters, combine harvesters, mechanical dryers, and PHilMech-generated technologies.

Delegates also visited the Philippine Rice Research Institute to observe research and development initiatives in rice production, along with technical visits to agricultural machinery companies in Isabela and an inspection of Rice Processing System II (RPS II) sites in Cauayan City and Echague.

The visit underscores PHilMech’s commitment to advancing agricultural mechanization through global partnerships and knowledge exchange toward improved food security and resilient agricultural systems.