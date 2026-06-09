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Patient’s struggle inspires dialysis network

KAMAL D. Shah, co-founder of NephroPlus, undergoes dialysis treatment. A dialysis patient for nearly three decades, Shah’s personal battle with kidney disease inspired the creation of what has grown into Asia’s largest dialysis network, built on the belief that patients can live long, productive lives with access to quality care.
KAMAL D. Shah, co-founder of NephroPlus, undergoes dialysis treatment. A dialysis patient for nearly three decades, Shah’s personal battle with kidney disease inspired the creation of what has grown into Asia’s largest dialysis network, built on the belief that patients can live long, productive lives with access to quality care.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of NephroPlus
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A life-threatening illness that derailed a young man’s plans to study in the United States eventually became the inspiration behind what is now Asia’s largest dialysis network.

NephroPlus, a dialysis care provider that continues to expand in the Philippines, traces its roots to the personal journey of co-founder Kamal D. Shah, who has been a dialysis patient since the age of 21 and has spent nearly three decades navigating kidney disease.

KAMAL D. Shah, co-founder of NephroPlus, undergoes dialysis treatment. A dialysis patient for nearly three decades, Shah’s personal battle with kidney disease inspired the creation of what has grown into Asia’s largest dialysis network, built on the belief that patients can live long, productive lives with access to quality care.
NephroPlus opens dialysis training center

In 1997, Shah was preparing to pursue a master’s degree in the United States when he was diagnosed with Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS), a rare genetic disorder affecting only two to three million people worldwide. The diagnosis forced him to abandon his plans and begin a series of intensive medical treatments, including hemodialysis, plasma exchanges, steroid therapy and blood transfusions.

“How could a young man preparing for graduate school in America suddenly be fighting for survival?” Shah recalled of his first dialysis session. “Fear overtook me as my blood circulated through the machine.”

A kidney transplant from his mother in 1998 initially offered hope, but his disease later recurred in the transplanted organ, forcing him to resume treatment. Faced with a lifetime of dialysis, Shah said he chose to take an active role in managing his condition.

In 1999, he shifted to peritoneal dialysis, a home-based treatment that was uncommon in India at the time. The move helped him regain his strength and return to work. Years later, however, complications caused by a severe infection forced him back to hospital-based hemodialysis.

NephroPlus dialysis network
Kamal D Shah kidney disease
Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome
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