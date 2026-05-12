NephroPlus opens dialysis training center

NephroPlus Philippines has opened its first hemodialysis training center in the Philippines as part of its efforts to strengthen renal care services and develop a skilled dialysis workforce in the country.
The NephroPlus Hemodialysis Training Center, located at the GEMPC Building along Timog Avenue in Quezon City, was inaugurated amid the rising number of chronic kidney disease cases and the increasing demand for dialysis treatment nationwide.
The company said the facility aims to train highly competent and ethical hemodialysis professionals through programs aligned with the standards of the Department of Health, the Philippine Society of Nephrology, and international renal care practices.
The training center currently offers two-month programs for hemodialysis nurses and reuse technicians, combining theoretical instruction and practical training.
According to NephroPlus, the nursing curriculum can accommodate up to 24 trainees per batch and covers kidney function, dialysis technologies, and patient-centered care. Meanwhile, the technician program focuses on dialyzer operations, sterilization, waste management and compliance procedures.
The training center is initially open to NephroPlus employees and forms part of the company’s long-term plan to build a sustainable dialysis workforce across its expanding network of clinics.
Graduates may also pursue opportunities within NephroPlus’ international operations, including clinics in India, Saudi Arabia, and Uzbekistan.
Kamal D. Shah, who traveled to the Philippines for the inauguration, emphasized the company’s mission to change public perception about dialysis treatment.
“At NephroPlus, we believe that everybody on dialysis can lead a completely normal life — work, travel, have fun, go to movies, bond with friends, and do everything that any individual can do,” Shah said.
“There’s been a misconception that once somebody starts dialysis, it’s the end of life, or that they become bedridden, frustrated, and sick. But that’s not necessarily true. If we provide good quality dialysis, our guests can continue living fully,” he added.
Gowtham Arumugam also highlighted the importance of empathy in hemodialysis care.
“Hemodialysis nursing isn’t just a job where you help and treat a guest, and then move to another that comes in,” Arumugam said.
“Here at NephroPlus, you embody empathy in taking care of the guests. While you are all technically competent with your nursing degrees, hemodialysis becomes an entirely different experience because you will see the same guest again and again,” he added.
The company also recently launched the NephroPlus Guest App, a digital platform designed to provide dialysis patients with clinic support, educational resources, lifestyle guidance, and community engagement.
NephroPlus currently operates more than 500 dialysis clinics across Asia, including the Philippines. DT