NephroPlus opens dialysis training center

Graduates may also pursue opportunities within NephroPlus’ international operations, including clinics in India, Saudi Arabia, and Uzbekistan.

Kamal D. Shah, who traveled to the Philippines for the inauguration, emphasized the company’s mission to change public perception about dialysis treatment.

“At NephroPlus, we believe that everybody on dialysis can lead a completely normal life — work, travel, have fun, go to movies, bond with friends, and do everything that any individual can do,” Shah said.

“There’s been a misconception that once somebody starts dialysis, it’s the end of life, or that they become bedridden, frustrated, and sick. But that’s not necessarily true. If we provide good quality dialysis, our guests can continue living fully,” he added.

Gowtham Arumugam also highlighted the importance of empathy in hemodialysis care.

“Hemodialysis nursing isn’t just a job where you help and treat a guest, and then move to another that comes in,” Arumugam said.

“Here at NephroPlus, you embody empathy in taking care of the guests. While you are all technically competent with your nursing degrees, hemodialysis becomes an entirely different experience because you will see the same guest again and again,” he added.

The company also recently launched the NephroPlus Guest App, a digital platform designed to provide dialysis patients with clinic support, educational resources, lifestyle guidance, and community engagement.

NephroPlus currently operates more than 500 dialysis clinics across Asia, including the Philippines. DT