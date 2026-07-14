Group CEO Rohit Singh said the expansion is part of the company's mission to bring quality dialysis services closer to Filipinos, particularly in areas with high rates of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and limited access to specialized renal care.

The network now has a total capacity of 686 dialysis stations, serving an estimated 2,866 patients every month.

Singh said the Philippines has become NephroPlus' second-largest market globally, reflecting the company's continued investment in clinic expansion, workforce development and healthcare innovation.

According to the company, an estimated 13 million Filipinos are affected by various stages of CKD, many of whom remain undiagnosed because the disease often shows no symptoms in its early stages.