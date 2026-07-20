In 1988 to 1998, Deloso was elected for consecutive terms as the chief executive of the province. Before his governorship, he also served as the mayor of the municipality of Botolan.

In 2007 to 2010, he returned to the provincial capitol after winning the gubernatorial race.2016–2019: Served his final full term as governor after winning the 2016 local elections.

During his final term, his governance focused heavily on infrastructure development, local tourism, boosting healthcare services, and executing environmental policy, which included a high-profile executive order suspending local mining operations due to typhoon flooding damages.

Deloso established a local political dynasty in Zambales. His daughter, Cheryl Deloso-Montalla, is an attorney who served as the representative for the 2nd Congressional District of Zambales.

His other children, including Ad Hebert Deloso and Izelle Deloso, have also run for various local executive positions within the province.