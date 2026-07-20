Justice Singh emphasized the need to strengthen the leadership, management, and governance competencies of judicial officials to complement the adjudicative skills traditionally emphasized in existing judicial education programs.

She also highlighted the Supreme Court's Guidelines on the Use of Gender-Fair Language in the Judiciary and Gender-Fair Courtroom Etiquette, stressing the importance of incorporating these reforms into the proposed executive program to foster inclusive and responsive judicial leadership.

The discussions also covered the development of a customized executive program tailored to the unique institutional challenges and governance priorities of the Philippine Judiciary.

According to the Supreme Court, the meeting reflected the shared commitment of the Court and the University of Oxford to jointly design a judicial leadership program that would strengthen the leadership, management, and governance capabilities of judicial officials.

In a separate engagement, Justice Singh visited the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), where she met with Professor Tony Travers, Associate Dean of the LSE School of Public Policy, and Andrew Brennen, Head of Extended Education Development, to discuss potential collaboration on the same initiative.

The discussions concluded with a mutual commitment to undertake preliminary work on executive education modules focusing on leadership, management, and public policy for judicial leaders.

The initiative forms part of the Supreme Court's broader effort to establish a judicial leadership program that may eventually be offered to judicial leaders across the Asia-Pacific region.

To advance the initiative, the Court said it will continue institutional engagements, academic exchanges, and consultations with key stakeholders, including the Philippine Judicial Academy and Judiciary leaders, in the coming months.