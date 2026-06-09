Park So Dam gets candid about losing her voice due to thyroid cancer

South Korean actress Park So Dam opened up about one of the most challenging chapters of her life, recalling the fear and uncertainty she experienced after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

The actress spoke candidly about her health journey during the 7 June episode of the TV CHOSUN program Huh Young Man's Food Travel, where she reflected on the years following her 2021 diagnosis and the lengthy recovery process that followed.

“I was very scared at first. Back then, I didn’t even want to meet anyone,” Park admitted.

She also revealed how the experience changed her perspective on her career, particularly after surgery temporarily affected her ability to speak.

“Before the surgery, I took my voice for granted. After the operation, I couldn’t speak for six months, and it made me think a lot. As an actress, I need to be able to create different sounds, so I worried whether I would be able to continue acting,” she said.

According to her, the period of isolation eventually became an opportunity for self-reflection. She shared that after recovering from surgery, she embarked on a 34-day solo trip across Europe, an experience that helped her regain confidence and discover a new sense of independence.

Park recounted driving alone through different countries, including a memorable visit to Iceland where she witnessed the northern lights. She also recalled an unexpected act of kindness from mechanics who repaired a tire issue free of charge and wished her well on her journey.

“I rented a car and drove by myself, and I even saw the aurora in Iceland. At one point, I had a tire problem and went to an auto repair shop, and they fixed it for free while wishing me good luck,” she shared.

Looking back, the actress said her illness ultimately pushed her to embrace experiences she might never have considered before.

“After experiencing those things, I started wondering whether I would have taken on those challenges if I had never gotten sick,” she concluded.