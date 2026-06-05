In a report to the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was urged to recall skincare products linked to risk of cancer, as seen in a report by Reza Najafian, MD on https://www.najafianmd.com/blog/fda-urged-to-recall-skincare-products-linked-to-risk-of-cancer.

In the report, the FDA was asked to recall skincare products with elevated amounts of the carcinogenic compound benzene, which was detected in multiple benzoyl peroxide (BPO) acne products from well-known brands such as Proactiv, Clinique, Clearasil and others.