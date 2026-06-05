Petition to recall ‘carcinogenic’ products

In a report to the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was urged to recall skincare products linked to risk of cancer, as seen in a report by Reza Najafian, MD on https://www.najafianmd.com/blog/fda-urged-to-recall-skincare-products-linked-to-risk-of-cancer.
In the report, the FDA was asked to recall skincare products with elevated amounts of the carcinogenic compound benzene, which was detected in multiple benzoyl peroxide (BPO) acne products from well-known brands such as Proactiv, Clinique, Clearasil and others.
Valisure LLC, an independent testing laboratory, submitted a petition to the US FDA, urging a recall of affected treatments to facilitate regulatory scrutiny.
High levels of the chemical benzene are linked to different types of leukemia.
Here is the list of some products with high level of benzene detected in the recent analysis by Valisure LLC: Proactiv 2.5 percent BPO cream, Up & Up 2.5 percent BPO cream, Walgreens 10 percent BPO bar, Harris 10 percent BPO wash, Clinique 2.5 percent BPO cream, Clearasil 10 percent BPO cream, La Roche-Posay 5.5 percent BPO cream, PanOxyl 10 percent BPO cream, Sandra Lee MD 2.5 percent BPO lotion, Oxy 10 percent BPO cream, Galderma 5 percent BPO cream, Equate 10 percent BPO cream, Differin 5 percent BPO cream, CeraVe 4 percent BPO cream, Sandoz 5 percent BPO gel, TARO 2.5 percent BPO gel, Neutrogena 10 percent BPO gel.
In the report, a warning stating that before using skincare products, always look at the ingredients and consult with a skincare professional, dermatologist or plastic surgeon.