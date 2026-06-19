Because She Can: Empowering Filipinas to Prioritize Health and Prevention

A key focus of the discussion was cervical cancer, which remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among Filipino women, with an estimated 12 lives lost daily. Experts highlighted that nearly all cases are caused by persistent infection with high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV), a very common virus that most sexually-active individuals are likely to encounter at some point in their lives.

Despite being highly preventable through HPV vaccination and regular screening, many women still delay seeking care. Barriers such as stigma, misinformation, fear, busy schedules and limited access to healthcare continue to prevent early action. The discussion emphasized the importance of breaking these barriers through education and more open conversations about reproductive health.

Dr. Cabrera underscored that prevention is one of the most powerful investments a woman can make in her future. She and other speakers highlighted that preventive care goes beyond clinic visits — it also includes building healthy lifestyle habits, managing stress, staying informed, getting vaccinated and undergoing regular screening even before symptoms appear.