Toast to nobility and humility

The Grand Hyatt Manila ballroom transformed into a breathtaking themed setting of "Shanghai Fab" as prominent businessman Enrique Chua marked his 80th birthday in a fete that mirrored the exquisite toast of a bygone era.

Bathed in the crimson glow of Chinese lanterns and traditional motifs, the evening was a curated convergence of Manila’s most discerning circles — a vibrant tapestry of the diplomatic and social vanguards who gathered to honor a man of celebrated humility.

Guests arrived in sartorial splendor, embracing the intricate silks and sophisticated silhouettes of the Old Shanghai theme, while the venue itself served as an outstanding designed stage for a night of unparalleled hospitality and star-studded performances.