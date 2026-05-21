Toast to nobility and humility

The Grand Hyatt Manila ballroom transformed into a breathtaking themed setting of "Shanghai Fab" as prominent businessman Enrique Chua marked his 80th birthday in a fete that mirrored the exquisite toast of a bygone era.
Bathed in the crimson glow of Chinese lanterns and traditional motifs, the evening was a curated convergence of Manila’s most discerning circles — a vibrant tapestry of the diplomatic and social vanguards who gathered to honor a man of celebrated humility.
Guests arrived in sartorial splendor, embracing the intricate silks and sophisticated silhouettes of the Old Shanghai theme, while the venue itself served as an outstanding designed stage for a night of unparalleled hospitality and star-studded performances.
True to Chua’s legacy of service and heart, the celebration transcended mere revelry, manifesting as a profound dialogue of philanthropy. In a selfless gesture that echoed through the ballroom, the celebrator encouraged guests to channel their well-wishes toward the Philippine Cancer Society in lieu of traditional gifts.
Between the superb Chinese cuisine and the top-notch entertainment echoed a milestone and a testament to a life well-lived. It was a night where time stood still, allowing family and friends to immerse themselves in a tribute to an extraordinary man whose 80 years have been defined by both nobility and a deep-seated love for community.