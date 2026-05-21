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Toast to nobility and humility

Between the superb Chinese cuisine and the top-notch entertainment echoed a milestone and a testament to a life well-lived.
TIFFANY Copok, Marvin Chua, Flora Chua, Enrique Chua, Sheree Chua and Ruby Chua.
TIFFANY Copok, Marvin Chua, Flora Chua, Enrique Chua, Sheree Chua and Ruby Chua.Photos by Luis Espiritu for DAILY TRIBUNE
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The Grand Hyatt Manila ballroom transformed into a breathtaking themed setting of "Shanghai Fab" as prominent businessman Enrique Chua marked his 80th birthday in a fete that mirrored the exquisite toast of a bygone era.

Bathed in the crimson glow of Chinese lanterns and traditional motifs, the evening was a curated convergence of Manila’s most discerning circles — a vibrant tapestry of the diplomatic and social vanguards who gathered to honor a man of celebrated humility. 

Guests arrived in sartorial splendor, embracing the intricate silks and sophisticated silhouettes of the Old Shanghai theme, while the venue itself served as an outstanding designed stage for a night of unparalleled hospitality and star-studded performances.

TIFFANY Copok, Marvin Chua, Flora Chua, Enrique Chua, Sheree Chua and Ruby Chua.
Black and white bash for a colorful life
ENRIQUE Chua 80th birthday setting at the Grand Hyatt BGC.
ENRIQUE Chua 80th birthday setting at the Grand Hyatt BGC.
WILLIAM Castro, Delphin Letran, William Gochiaco, Tan Ching, Jeffrey Ng, Victor Tan, Enrique Chua, Francis Chua, Pedro Cecilio, Michael Tan, George Chiu, Joel Go Ki Huat, Anthony Chen and Antonio Cosing.
WILLIAM Castro, Delphin Letran, William Gochiaco, Tan Ching, Jeffrey Ng, Victor Tan, Enrique Chua, Francis Chua, Pedro Cecilio, Michael Tan, George Chiu, Joel Go Ki Huat, Anthony Chen and Antonio Cosing.

True to Chua’s legacy of service and heart, the celebration transcended mere revelry, manifesting as a profound dialogue of philanthropy. In a selfless gesture that echoed through the ballroom, the celebrator encouraged guests to channel their well-wishes toward the Philippine Cancer Society in lieu of traditional gifts. 

ANTHONY Chen, Micheal Tan, Bernard Go and Joey Go Ki Huat.
ANTHONY Chen, Micheal Tan, Bernard Go and Joey Go Ki Huat.
TIFFANY Copok, Marvin Chua, Flora Chua, Enrique Chua, Sheree Chua and Ruby Chua.
Hats off to ‘King of the Universe’

Between the superb Chinese cuisine and the top-notch entertainment echoed a milestone and a testament to a life well-lived. It was a night where time stood still, allowing family and friends to immerse themselves in a tribute to an extraordinary man whose 80 years have been defined by both nobility and a deep-seated love for community.

BETTY and Francis Chua.
BETTY and Francis Chua.
CONSUL Helen Ong, Vivian Caramba, Shy Tan and Marian Ong.
CONSUL Helen Ong, Vivian Caramba, Shy Tan and Marian Ong.
DAVID and Natalie Lao.
DAVID and Natalie Lao.
HANNY and Janus Lim.
HANNY and Janus Lim.
HARLEY Bangayan, Celeste Timoteo, Bot Bangayan and Allen Copok.
HARLEY Bangayan, Celeste Timoteo, Bot Bangayan and Allen Copok.
JENNY and Wilson Bangayan.
JENNY and Wilson Bangayan.
JUN jun Ablaza, Czarina Ablaza-Syquia and Dr. Jose Fernando Syquia.
JUN jun Ablaza, Czarina Ablaza-Syquia and Dr. Jose Fernando Syquia.
LAURICE Chua, Bernard Go, Marvin Chua, Bo Muralla and Tiffany Copok.
LAURICE Chua, Bernard Go, Marvin Chua, Bo Muralla and Tiffany Copok.
Enrique Chua 80th birthday
Grand Hyatt Manila Shanghai Fab event
Philippine Cancer Society philanthropy
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