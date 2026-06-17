Go continues low-key birthday tradition

The senator, who serves as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, said the visit continues his long-standing practice of skipping personal birthday celebrations to spend time with hospital patients.

He credited the tradition to former President Rodrigo Duterte, who famously avoided birthday parties to spend time with children undergoing cancer treatment.

“For the past 20 years, I do not celebrate my birthday,” Go said during a previous visit to the facility, citing he prefers to spend the day in prayer or sharing blessings with families in need.

During the event, John Paul Culiao, a young cancer patient who has known Go since 2018 through his treatments at the medical center, publicly thanked the lawmaker and offered encouragement to fellow patients and parents.

“I know you will get well too,” Culiao told the audience. “Whatever I can do, I know you can do it, too. Just pray.”

Hospital officials in attendance included Dr. Cecilia Gan, the medical center’s director, alongside staff from the facility’s social services and Malasakit Center teams.

Go used the visit to highlight his legislative priorities, specifically calling for increased funding for the Cancer Assistance Fund under the Department of Health.