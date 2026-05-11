SPD anti-drug operations yield P2.53-M drug haul

The Southern Police District (SPD) has intensified its campaign against illegal drugs, resulting in the arrest of 99 individuals and the seizure of nearly P2.53 million worth of illegal drugs from May 4 to 10.
A total of 78 anti-illegal drug operations were carried out, leading to the apprehension of 97 street-level individuals and two high-value individuals.
During the operations, authorities seized approximately 341.82 grams of shabu, 1,438.37 grams of marijuana, 5.67 grams of kush, and 10 pieces of vape cartridges containing marijuana/cannabis oil. The total standard drug price value of the seized illegal substances amounted to P2,525,485.40.
Among the police stations, Taguig City Police Station recorded the highest number of arrests with 36 arrested persons, while Southern Police District-Drug Enforcement Unit accounted for the highest standard drug price value seized amounting to P1.16 million.