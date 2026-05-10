P1.6-M worth of drugs seized in one-day SPD crackdown; 20 suspects arrested

Authorities confiscated an estimated P1.6 million worth of illegal drugs in a single-day operation, as the Southern Police District (SPD) intensified its anti-narcotics drive that also led to the arrest of 20 suspects.
In its 9 to 10 May operational report, the SPD said anti-drug operations yielded 216.75 grams of shabu and 1,000 grams of marijuana and marijuana vape oil, all with a total estimated standard drug value of P1,613,900.
The district described the haul as a significant disruption to drug distribution networks operating within its area of responsibility.
The drug busts formed part of a broader 24-hour enforcement campaign that resulted in 36 arrests across various offenses, including illegal gambling, wanted persons, firearms violations, and local ordinance breaches.
SPD units also apprehended six wanted individuals in coordinated operations, including one Top Most Wanted Person and two Most Wanted Persons.
In anti-illegal gambling operations, nine suspects were arrested with P1,853 in bet money seized, while a separate firearms operation led to the arrest of one individual and the confiscation of a loose firearm.
Meanwhile, enforcement of local ordinances resulted in 2,595 apprehensions and P642,000 in collected fines, according to police data.
SPD Director PBGEN Glenn Oliver C. Cinco said the intensified operations reflect the district’s sustained pressure campaign against criminality.
“Patuloy po ang ating pinaigting na operasyon laban sa lahat ng uri ng kriminalidad,” Cinco said.