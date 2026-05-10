P1.6-M worth of drugs seized in one-day SPD crackdown; 20 suspects arrested

Authorities confiscated an estimated P1.6 million worth of illegal drugs in a single-day operation, as the Southern Police District (SPD) intensified its anti-narcotics drive that also led to the arrest of 20 suspects.

In its 9 to 10 May operational report, the SPD said anti-drug operations yielded 216.75 grams of shabu and 1,000 grams of marijuana and marijuana vape oil, all with a total estimated standard drug value of P1,613,900.

The district described the haul as a significant disruption to drug distribution networks operating within its area of responsibility.