Mountain Province town cancels festival amid spending curbs

The LGU announced that while the festival will not proceed, the town will instead hold a simple municipal-wide gathering to commemorate the 60th Founding Anniversary of the Municipality of Barlig on June 18, 2026.

The "Fortan Festival" is an annual week-long celebration held every June in Barlig, Mountain Province. It coincides with the municipality's founding anniversary and celebrates the heritage of the I-Fiallig (Barlig residents), with "fortan" translating to legacy or inheritance.

Barlig is located on the eastern side of Mountain Province.

The LGU expressed its appreciation for the understanding and continued support of its residents, stakeholders, and visitors.

"Let us come together in a meaningful and modest celebration of Barlig's rich history, achievements, and enduring community spirit," the LGU stated.