As part of the training, two military working dogs and their handler teams also showcased K-9 operations at the facility, which features more than 150 reconfigurable shipping-container structures designed for urban warfare exercises.

The Philippine Army said Exercise Carabaroo supports its modernization and capability development efforts by allowing troops to train alongside the Australian Army.

The exercise also strengthens the Army's engagement with Australia and other like-minded partners in promoting stability and security across the Indo-Pacific region.