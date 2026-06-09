Journalist suffers fatal heart attack during school opening coverage

Oclaman, 61, had accompanied his son to the school on June 8, 2026, and was taking photographs of the annual event when he experienced chest pains and collapsed on a curb. A bystander performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation at the scene, but the journalist was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital.

Oclaman worked in the media industry for more than two decades, beginning his career at his relative-owned publication, Diyaryo Baguio. He later worked as a reporter for Amianan Balita Ngayon (ABN) before founding the Filipino News Sentinel (FNS), an online news platform.

Throughout his career, he was an active member and officer of local media organizations, including the Cordillera PNP Press Corps and the Baguio Correspondents and Broadcasters Club Inc. (BCBC).

Local journalists described Oclaman as a reliable professional known for his promptness and consistent coverage of community events, disasters, and local developments. His death occurred during what was supposed to be a routine assignment covering the opening of classes.